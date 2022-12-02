Aurelio G. Espinoza
VICTORIA — Aurelio G. Espinoza went to be with the Lord November 24, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born November 26, 1933 in Victoria, Texas to the late Francisco and Adelaida Gonzalez Espinoza.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Gonzales Espinoza; sister Emma Martinez and brother Jose Espinoza.
He is survived by his children Alfred “Freddy” (Janie) Espinoza, Francisco (Martha) Espinoza and Rafael Espinoza; sister Mary Argelia Gonzales; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Aurelio was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a hard working man always taking care of his family. He was an active member at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and was a member of the Guadalupanas. He was a baseball fan and his favorite team was the Astros.
The family wishes to thank Harbor Hospice for the care and concern they had for Aurelio.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Were you a patient of Dr. Raymond Reese?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.