Aurelius Marceau
Vincent Ortiz Romo
VICTORIA — His earthly birthday was on May 31, 2018 in San Antonio, TX to Teresa A. Vincent of Victoria and the late Andre M. Ortiz Romo of San Antonio. His heavenly birthday was November 4, 2022. Aurelius was a pre-K student at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, John & Jennifer (Bourque) Vincent of Victoria; his paternal grandparents, Abel Romo and Laura (Ortiz) Romo of San Antonio; great-grandparents, E.J. and Angie (Vaglica) Vincent and Julio Raphael Ortiz; maternal aunts, Mary (Nick) Hogan; Emily (Jordan) Basaldua; Sarah (Charlie) Clarke; Angelina (Derek Johnston) Vincent; and uncle, Paul (Megan) Vincent; paternal uncles, Troy Romo; Apollo (Kim) Romo; and the cousins who were so much fun to be with, Fox, Emmalyn, Henry, Fern, Joseph; as well as his primos, Alexander, Sebastian, Rome, Gabrielle, Rafael, Gigi, and Bella. His families in Victoria and San Antonio surrounded him with all the love and adventure any four year old could wish for.
In his four short years, Aurelius taught us about love and fun and adventure and living life to its fullest. His buddies were his closest companions: Baby Tiger, Batman, and Baby Leopard. He enjoyed playing in the rain, his Ninja class, playing Rock/Paper/Scissors, watching movies, and was a big fan of saying goodbye with at least 4 hugs: hug, “last hug”, “squeeze hug”, and “last squeeze hug.” While an unfortunate auto accident took him from this world, he is forever embedded in our hearts. Our joy in this time of sorrow comes from the words of Matthew 19:14 - Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3-5pm at the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, St. Michael Hall, with the recitation of the holy Rosary at 5pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10am at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, with the graveside service following at Catholic Cemetery #4.
Memorial donations in memory of Aurelius may be made to the Emmaus Counseling Center, Victoria, TX or Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, Victoria, TX.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
