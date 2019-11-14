AURORA BERNAL VICTORIA - Aurora Bernal, 72, of Victoria, passed away Nov. 11, 2019. She was born March 18, 1947 in Refugio Tx. to the late Jose & Felicitia Garza. She is survived by her husband Albert L. Bernal, daughters Valerie, (Rodney) and Selina Bernal, brothers Ruben and Joe Garza, sisters Rosalinda Martinez, Mandy & Yolanda Garza, and Martha Garcia and 6 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Roy, Mike and Randy Garza. Visitation will be Thurs. Nov 14 from 3-7 pm with Rosary at 7pm at Heavens Gates Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will begin at 10am Fri. Nov. 15th at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church, Tivoli TX. Burial immediately following at Austwell Cemetery. Pallbearers: Adrean Crowley, Isaiah Crowley, Rodney Crowley, Daniel Gutierrez, Corey Briseno and Rudy Garza Honorary Pall Bearer Raul Garza. Gathering followed at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Parish Hall. To leave a comforting message , or to share a memory, please visit www.heavengatevictoria.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.