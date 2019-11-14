AURORA BERNAL VICTORIA - Aurora Bernal, 72, of Victoria, passed away Nov. 11, 2019. She was born March 18, 1947 in Refugio Tx. to the late Jose & Felicitia Garza. She is survived by her husband Albert L. Bernal, daughters Valerie, (Rodney) and Selina Bernal, brothers Ruben and Joe Garza, sisters Rosalinda Martinez, Mandy & Yolanda Garza, and Martha Garcia and 6 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Roy, Mike and Randy Garza. Visitation will be Thurs. Nov 14 from 3-7 pm with Rosary at 7pm at Heavens Gates Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will begin at 10am Fri. Nov. 15th at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church, Tivoli TX. Burial immediately following at Austwell Cemetery. Pallbearers: Adrean Crowley, Isaiah Crowley, Rodney Crowley, Daniel Gutierrez, Corey Briseno and Rudy Garza Honorary Pall Bearer Raul Garza. Gathering followed at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Parish Hall. To leave a comforting message , or to share a memory, please visit www.heavengatevictoria.com
