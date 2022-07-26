AURORA CASTILLO RIGGS
WEST COVINA, CA — Aurora Castillo Riggs, age 80, of West Covina, California passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Aurora was born May 2, 1942 in Philippines. She married during the 70s, to June Lamar Riggs and moved to Goliad, Texas. They raised their son, Northe Wes Riggs and built their lives together. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Her family were the main priority throughout her life. She now joined her husband, parents, younger bother and younger sister to be an angel from above.
A visitation for Aurora will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Rose Hills Mortuary, 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, California 90601-1626. Following the visitation will be a graveside service from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, California 90601-1626-1626.Aurora will be laid to rest in Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, California 90601; Sacred Heart; Gate: 1, Section: 10, Lot: 2644, Grave: 4.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehills.com for the Riggs family.
