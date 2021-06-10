AURORA JACOBO FUENTES
ROBSTOWN — Aurora Jacobo Fuentes, 79, passed away on May 25, 2021. She was born on December 27, 1941 in Austwell, Texas to Mariano and Guadalupe Ramirez Jacobo. She loved baking, dancing, bingo, music and decorating for the holidays. She will always be remembered by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Carolyn Jacobo and Dora De Luna, and Pilar Jacobo, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, David Fuentes, Sr.; her children, Martha (Ismael) Garcia, Benita Fuentes, David (Lisa) Fuentes, Jr., Joe Angel (Maygan) Fuentes, Lucinda (Erasmo) Espinoza and Marcos (Angie) Fuentes; her siblings, Dorothy (Cipriano) Cervantes and Mary (Gonzalo) Cervantes; twenty-three grandchildren, forty-three great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Angel Bright Hospice and Estrella Provider Services for all the care and support they gave to our mother.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Banquete, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Family is requesting all to wear masks when attending the services.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Political cartoon for June 9 (4)
- Thursday is last day to register to vote in Victoria's special election (3)
- Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers (3)
- 'Patching patches is not working': City of Victoria aims to strike balance between street maintenance and reconstruction projects (3)
- GOP candidate for governor to speak in Yoakum Wednesday (2)
- 'They're really bad out there': How Victoria County limits mosquito populations (3)
- Letter: What happened to our Social Security? (2)
- Victoria County approves designation of reinvestment zone at port (2)
- Letter: Righteousness exalts a nation (1)
- VC president testifies at House hearing on lowering dual-credit costs for rural students (1)
- Fire destroys home in rural Victoria County (1)
- Editorial: Bad move: Abbott should not endanger children by refusing shelter (1)
- Mark Stephen Simcik (1)
- Joseph V. Ford, Jr. (1)
- Vote to keep our democracy (1)
- John Cantu Sr. (1)
- James "Jim" Edwin Gault (1)
- 'The Amusement Park' Review: George A. Romero's lost PSA film about aging is more frightening than any of his zombie flicks (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.