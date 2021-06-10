AURORA JACOBO FUENTES
ROBSTOWN — Aurora Jacobo Fuentes, 79, passed away on May 25, 2021. She was born on December 27, 1941 in Austwell, Texas to Mariano and Guadalupe Ramirez Jacobo. She loved baking, dancing, bingo, music and decorating for the holidays. She will always be remembered by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Carolyn Jacobo and Dora De Luna, and Pilar Jacobo, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, David Fuentes, Sr.; her children, Martha (Ismael) Garcia, Benita Fuentes, David (Lisa) Fuentes, Jr., Joe Angel (Maygan) Fuentes, Lucinda (Erasmo) Espinoza and Marcos (Angie) Fuentes; her siblings, Dorothy (Cipriano) Cervantes and Mary (Gonzalo) Cervantes; twenty-three grandchildren, forty-three great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Angel Bright Hospice and Estrella Provider Services for all the care and support they gave to our mother.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Banquete, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Family is requesting all to wear masks when attending the services.
