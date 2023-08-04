Aurora “Joyce” Salinas
PORT LAVACA — Aurora ‘Joyce’ Salinas passed away at the perfect age of 80, and while she was no spring chicken, even on her deathbed, she could still kick your butt in Loteria.
Joyce was born in Edinburg, TX to Juanita and Fidencio Olivarez on December 26, 1942. She eventually made the short drive to Port Lavaca, TX where she set up shop til the day she died.
Joyce loved fishing and crabbing and knew all the secret fishing spots, which she never revealed and will remain with her in her grave. Joyce was a caregiver for many years to many families, however, she eventually retired to pursue her lifelong dream of being a Grammie.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, and her brother. Joyce is survived by her brother Roy Olivarez and three children, Romeo (Dianna), Richie(Norma), and her one and only daughter Rachael Salinas. She will always be remembered by her grandchildren, Alex ‘Pookie’, Romeo Jr, Crystal, Raydene, and Nicole, and her great-grandchildren, Bella, Jose, Sammie, Payton, Dre, and her pride and joy Auzily ‘Cositas.’
A service officiated by Rev. Joey Flores will be held at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home on Saturday, August 5th. Visitation from at 5 - 7pm followed by a service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Port Lavaca DaVita Dialysis in honor of Joyce.

