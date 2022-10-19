Aurora Leos
VICTORIA — Aurora Leos passed into rest at the age of 54 on September 13, 2022. She was born January 15, 1968 to the late Paul Gallegos, Sr. and Ofelia Carrera Gallegos in Bloomington, Texas. She was a nursing assistant, a cosmetologist, wife and mother. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Aurora is survived by her son Christopher Leos, Jr., her daughters Christy Leos, Erminia Leos, Carmen Leos and Eudelia Leos, and her brothers Paul Gallegos, Jr., Roger Gallegos, Joe Gallegos, and Richard Gallegos.
In addition to her father, Aurora is preceded in death by her husband Christopher Leos.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St, Victoria, TX following a rosary that will begin at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
