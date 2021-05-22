Aurora Rivera
EL CAMPO — Aurora Sanchez Rivera, 71, of El Campo, passed away May 21, 2021. She was born in El Campo on February 3, 1950 to the late Jesus and Rosario Perez Sanchez. Aurora was a case worker for Texas Health and Human Services.
She is survived by her husband, Randolph Rivera of El Campo; sons, Jason Rivera of Victoria and Kirby Rivera of El Campo; sister, Mary Lucio of Houston and brothers, Demacio Sanchez of Richmond, Emilio Sanchez of Rosenberg and Joe Sanchez of Richmond.
Aurora was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Chuy, Manuel and Avalino Sanchez.
Visitation begins 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 at Triska Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Ronald Smith officiating.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.