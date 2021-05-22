Aurora Rivera

She is survived by her husband, Randolph Rivera of El Campo; sons, Jason Rivera of Victoria and Kirby Rivera of El Campo; sister, Mary Lucio of Houston and brothers, Demacio Sanchez of Richmond, Emilio Sanchez of Rosenberg and Joe Sanchez of Richmond.
Aurora was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Chuy, Manuel and Avalino Sanchez.
Visitation begins 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 at Triska Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Ronald Smith officiating.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
