Aurora V. Rojas
VICTORIA — Aurora V. Rojas, age 93, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:30pm at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, with funeral mass beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be: James Rojas, Frank X. Rojas, John Rojas, Kyle Rojas, Heather McMillan and Trip Morgan. Honorary pallbearers are: Mark Myers, Nathan Pogue, Shore Turner, Destiny Rojas, Meric Nelson, Christopher Rojas, Danny Rojas, Stacy Rojas and Andy Wass.
Aurora was born November 2, 1927 in Victoria, Texas to the late Antonia Saldivar Zamarripa de Villarreal and Manuel Ramirez Villarreal.
Aurora was preceded in death by her husband, Frank “Chico” Rojas, Sr.; sons, Robert Rojas, Henry “Pops” Rojas and Alfred Rojas; father, Manuel Ramirez Villarreal; mother, Antonia Saldivar Zamarripa de Villarreal; step-father, Francisco Sanchez; brother, Guillermo “Willie” Villarreal; and infant brothers, Manuel and Felipe Villarreal.
Aurora is survived by her daughters, Linda Myers (Terry) and Teri Pogue (Shan); sons, Frank Rojas, Jr. (Estella), Tony Rojas, Ralph Rojas (Michelle) and Ben Rojas (Lin). She leaves behind many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many others who regarded her as a mother or grandmother due to her kind and generous heart. Together with her devoted husband of 58 years, her home was a welcoming place to many who needed a place of refuge during times of adversity in their lives.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and gratitude to all of the medical professionals who cared for mother during these years of her illness. Her physician, Dr. Vu and his staff, Dr. Oakley and his staff, Donna Oldmixon who spent countless hours managing her care, Dr. Malik and his staff, and to the many nurses and doctors who cared for her during her many hospital stays at Citizens Medical Center. Thanks also to the kind and caring staff and spiritual counselors at Hospice of South Texas who cared for mother during the final stages of her illness and were a source of comfort to our family.
Our thanks also to the kind neighbors, the cookie lady on Woodlawn Street and many friends who have offered words of comfort and brought food to her house. We appreciate them very much.
Mother will be greatly missed but she has earned her place with our loving Jesus Christ and her departed loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (7)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (5)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (4)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Guest column: COVID-19 misinformation leads to vaccine hesitancy, sickness, and death (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates (1)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- ISMAEL "MO" GARZA JR. (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Refugio's '2A Warriors' lead by example (1)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Number of COVID-19 cases in area school increase over past week. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.