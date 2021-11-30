Aurora Z. Arriazola
VICTORIA — Aurora Zepeda Arriazola of Victoria and formerly of Goliad went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Aurora was born to Teresa Ramirez and Timoteo Zepeda, Sr on September 22, 1936, in San Antonio, TX. This mighty lady was a true fighter until the very end, when she went peacefully, surrounded by family.
Leaving behind to cherish her loving memories are son, Abel Arriazola and wife, Becky; daughter, Rachel Guerra and husband, Tavo; son, Valentine Arriazola, Jr. And wife, Josie; daughter, Juanita Hernandez and husband, Angel and daughter, Elena Sanchez and husband, Greg; sisters, Clara Garcia, Juana Polanco; brother, Johnny Zepeda; 14 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; along with several nephews and nieces.
Aurora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Valentine Arriazola, Sr.; daughter, Maria Teresa Camacho; grandchildren, Vallery and Andrew Camacho; brothers, Roberto, Ruben, Raul, Raymundo, Timoteo, Jr. and Ignacio Zepeda.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 4pm - 7pm followed by the Holy Rosary at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market Street, Goliad TX. Rite of Christian Burial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 238 N. Commercial Street, Goliad TX at 10:00am on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 with Reverend, Fr. Ty Bazar officiating. Burial to follow at Flores Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Abel Arriazola, Simeon Arriazola, Dusty Hernandez, Angel Hernandez, AJ Rojas, Jovi Guerra, Alfredo Camacho, and Mario Hernandez. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home- Goliad.

