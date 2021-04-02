Austin Sparks Jr.

To cherish his memory he leaves his devoted wife, Ora Mae “Wessie” Edwards Sparks; 2 sons, Austin III and Kendrick Sparks; sister, Linda Sparks; brother, Roy Sparks, and a host of numerous relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 5-8 pm Fri., Apr. 2, 2021 at Cook-Butler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 pm Sat., Apr. 3, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with burial to follow at Bacontown Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home 361-782-3821.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.