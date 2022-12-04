Authur G. Vasquez
VICTORIA — Arthur G. Vasquez, age 72 of Victoria passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born August 4, 1950, in Victoria to the late Frank Z. Vasquez and Emilia Gamez Vasquez. He was a member of the first graduating class from Stroman High School. Arthur served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in January 1972. He was employed by Dupont at the Victoria Site. He is survived by his sister Marie Hernandez of Victoria, brother Albert Vasquez (Patricia) of Victoria, and one granddaughter, Anissa Vasquez, of Houston, Leysa Adames, grandsons Daniel Guillen, Trey Garza, and Trysten Adames. He also considered Laura Adames as a daughter and Nelson Adames as his Son-In-Law. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, sons Arthur Vasquez Jr., and Benjamin Vasquez and brother Frank Vasquez Jr. Visitation will begin Monday, December 5, 2022, from 5 - 8 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6 pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 8:15 am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Memorial Park with Full military service under the auspice of Victoria County Veteran Council. AL, CWV, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, WS, KWV, VVA, VFW.Special appreciation to all those who cared for Arthur during his final weeks, Victoria Hospice, Renee and Roland Littles of Gentle Heart Assisted Living, and Senior Helpers of Victoria.Pallbearers will be Mark Martin, Lucio Lara, Raul Alvarado, Jerry Villarreal, Daniel Guillen, and Benny Ortiz.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.