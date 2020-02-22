BALDEMAR VEGA VICTORIA - Baldemar Vega 59, of Victoria passed away Feb. 20, 2020. He was born in McAllen to the late Simon Vega Sr and Manuela Vega on Sept. 6, 1960. Baldemar is survived by his wife Veronica Vega, daughter Adrianna Vega, sons Joshua Vega, Eric Gonzales, sister Dee Vega, brothers Charlie, Simon, Ric, and JJ Vega. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sally. There will be a Visitation Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home starting at 2pm with a Memorial Service to start at 4pm on Sunday also. Under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond proposal could shelve attendance zone changes, superintendent says (7)
- Guest column: Open letter to Donald Trump (6)
- What's a Democrat to do? (4)
- Letter: Reader expresses views on socialism and its effects (4)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (3)
- Pro/Con: Should employers screen potential employees for nicotine use? (3)
- VISD school board discuss attendance zone changes (3)
- Guest column: Administration seems to operate on a different leadership theory (3)
- Letter: Save our country by voting for Trump (3)
- 1 contested race emerges as filing closes for Victoria school board (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.