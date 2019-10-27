BARBARA ALLEN-LAMPLEY NEW BRAUNFELS - Barbara Allen-Lampley (also known as Barbara McGatlin, Barbara Allen, and Barbara Freeman over the years) died in her home from natural causes on October 19th, 2019. She was 79 years old. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on November 2nd at Unity New Braunfels, 408 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels Texas. Barbara was a dedicated teacher, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, activist, writer, poet, actress, and sports fan. She loved her family and friends, her students, the arts, and her Astros. She was an avid reader and loved to discuss books with others. She graduated from Lewisville High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Southwest Texas State University graduating with highest honors. Her love of language led her to teach English as well as Spanish, and substitute regularly even after retirement. Her teaching career included positions at Victoria High School, Hallettsville High School, Hardin High School, and Industrial High School. She spoke with fondness of her teaching career and once she could no longer teach often talked about how much she missed it. Born on January 19, 1940, she was a witty and intelligent woman with a deep compassion for the environment and for any human being in need. Her spiritual connections to people and animals were profoundly deep and were reflected in her writing and in the way she lived her life. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Lampley, whom she called the love of her life. She leaves behind 3 children (Jimmy Allen, Ladonna Allen Caroselli and Malinda Allen Rowlett), 8 grandchildren (Tiffany Dornak, Diona Merrick, Jennifer Allen, Tabitha Causey, Denton Allen, Don Allen, Jason Causey, and Kenneth Rowlett), 10 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
