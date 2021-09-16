BARBARA ANN BROOKS
VICTORIA — Barbara Ann Brooks, age 73, died peacefully in the arms of her husband on September 12, 2021, in their home in Victoria, TX after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 04th 1947 in Santa Barbara, California, to Rosemary and Robert Rivers. Barbara was a founding member of Church Women United. She enjoyed the annual conferences and the community of women that prayed and learned together. She helped build the community as an active member of the girl scouts and was considered the “neighborhood mom” to all children and to anyone in need. Barbara’s vision of feeding and clothing the Victoria community led to her being a founding member of Christ’s Kitchen’s establishment in 1985 and an active leader in this organization for over 30 years. She was on the board of Victoria Association of Citizens with Disabilities and often held other positions to aid with the planning and functioning of events. She was an active member of Riverside Church, and she loved her Bible studies and time with the Lord. She was happily married to W.K. Brooks for over 25 years and is survived by: her husband: WK Brooks; her mother: Rosemary Parrish; her sisters; Roseanne (Terry) McKinney, Pauline Spaulding and sister-in-law: Jolyn Byrd; Her five children: Robert Delgado, Melody (John) Francis, Shawn (Sara) Delgado, Jimmy Delgado, and Jason (Melody) Delgado; her grandchildren: Joshua, Jazmin, Christopher, Michael, Jesaiah, and Dominic; and her great grandchildren: Joshua, Emma, Avianna, and Sophia.
Services To Be Determined.
