Barbara Ann Mitchell, 84, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Alice, TX to the late Redden Andrew and Faye Barnette Cooper Harvill on December 22, 1935. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion Daniel Mitchell; son, Travis Duane Askew; and sister, Marie Lyles. Barbara grew up in Freer and was proud of her family's pioneer history. A true southern bell, she could charm family and strangers alike with her easy manner and made everyone feel at ease and special. To her grandchildren she was "Nana" and she always told them they were the light of her life. As a homemaker, Barbara enjoyed decorating her home and planning family gatherings and would write a perfectly rhymed poem for the occasion. Barbara liked bright colors in her home and wardrobe and could transform something old made of wood or wicker into a bright new piece with a brush and a can of paint. She would end her telephone conversations with a cheery, "Toodaloo!" Her bright and joyful spirit will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Denise (Daniel) Kilgore of Victoria, TX; son, Douglas Drew (Jean) Askew of Lewiston, ID; grandchildren, Kayla (Zachary) Koenig of Victoria, TX; Kolton Kilgore of Victoria, TX; Christina (Jace) Peterson of Lewiston, ID; Ashley (James) Cameron of Clarkston, WA; and Thomas Sims of Temple, TX. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren and her sister, Jo Nell Huff, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Private Graveside services will be held at a later date. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
