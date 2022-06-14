Barbara Ann Stall
CUERO — Barbara Ann Bethke Stall, 90, of Cuero passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born August 17, 1931 in Ander to the late George W. Bethke and Emilie K. Raak Bethke. She married Wilburn “Willie” George Stall on October 26, 1952 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero. She is survived by her children, Judy Jones (Bill) of League City, Gladys Zeinert of Macdona, George Stall (Robbie) of Morales, Wilma Reedy (Richard) of Cuero, Annette Meyer (Ray) of Yoakum, Ruby Slater (Ken) of Sealy, Alfred Stall (Jamie) of Belton, and Nadine Van Beveren (Morres) of Victoria; 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Bethke; daughter-in-law, Jackie Stall and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; brother, Allen Bethke; sister, Imogene Kortz; son, Henry Stall and son-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Zeinert. Barbara was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She attended several schools in Goliad and DeWitt Counties where she graduated from Cuero High School in 1949. She continued her education, studying nursing and working with the nuns at the Burns Hospital earning her vocational nursing license. She left nursing after marrying Willie to raise her family of nine. Barbara was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the Martha Circle. She and her family were active participants in the Institute of Texan Cultures Folklife Festival for 30 years sharing their knowledge and skills of canning, pickling and preserving. Barbara was known as the “Pickle Lady” for her Crosscut Pickles (bread and butter pickles). Barbara also baked wedding and special occasion cakes for the community. She had a passion for sewing and quilting. She was a charter member of the Heirloom Stitcher’s Guild and Just Be Quilters. She was also a member of the Green DeWitt area Domino Club. Her grandsons, Raymond Meyer, III, Travis Stall, Patrick Zeinert, Thomas Reedy, Christopher Reedy, Matthew Stall, Benjamin Stall, Theodore Stall, Jacob Stall, and Isaac Stall will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters Amanda Joiner, Lacie Otto, Marianne Schmidt, Emilie Pena, Margaret Soulsby-Monroy Elizabeth “Annie” Stall, and Shelbie Van Beveren. Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, 2022, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:00 AM at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. The family thanks Pastor Paul Muehlbrad, Hospice of South Texas, Sr. Helpers, Meals on Wheels and many others for their loving and supportive care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Cuero VFW Post 3972 Ladies Auxiliary, Hospice of South Texas, Green DeWitt Community Club, or the charity of your choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
