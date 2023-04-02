Barbara Ann Vorpahl
Barbara Ann Vorpahl
MEYERSVILLE — Barbara Ann Arnold Vorpahl, 73 of Meyersville, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was the widow of David Vorpahl. They married on August 21, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and were blessed to be married for forty-four years.
Born in Victoria, Texas on November 22, 1949, to Dorothy Lee Thompkins and Oliver Benjamin Arnold.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was employed by Victoria ISD and Nordheim ISD as a teacher aide, job coach, and librarian.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kelly, and husband Brian Walters; her son, Brad Vorpahl; eleven grandchildren; Brandon Walters, Lana Walters Maki and husband Nicholas Maki, John Vorpahl and wife Kaliyah Vorpahl, Zachary Walters, Blake Vorpahl, Caitlyn Walters, Collin Walters, Lauren Walters and Valtin Vorpahl, great granddaughter, Elliana Maki; sister, Judy De Lair; brother, Ronald Arnold. She was preceded in death by her spouse, David Vorpahl, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Arnold, and brother, Gary Arnold.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Meyersville, Texas on Saturday April 15, 2023.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

