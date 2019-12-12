BARBARA HICKS VICTORIA - The family of Barbara Hicks would like to invite you in saying goodbye to their loving mother on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at Memory Gardens of Edna with Deacon Red Hensley officiating. Services entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home 361-782-2152.
