Barbara Jean Gillig Yanta
VICTORIA — Barbara Jean Gillig Yanta (77) of Victoria died August 23, 2020, after a short illness. She was born to Lucian and Goldie (Barber) Walleck on April 18, 1943. After spending time on the farm in Wood Hi, the family moved to Victoria and she graduated from Victoria High where she was a member of the Victoriadores, FHA, and National Honor Society in 1961. She married LG (Sonny) Timme and had three daughters while working for First Victoria National Bank, getting the Crescent Valley Volunteer Fire Department building up and playing fast pitch women’s softball.
When she married Walter Gillig Jr in 1972, they became a driving force in the Victoria Jaycee and Jaycee-ettes working on many projects and holding both local and state offices in the organizations. The Victoria Livestock Show was a great passion and she ran many committees as a Jaycee-ette. She and Walter took on the Auction Committee as Livestock Show Board members. They were members of the Guadalupe Volunteer Fire Department and donated land for the firehouse.
Barbara was president of the American Business Women’s Association, worked with Catholic Daughters, and was instrumental in getting the Victoria Senior Citizen’s Center built. She became Vice President of Commercial Bank/Bank of Victoria and then moved to Joe Pratt Insurance. She and Walter were owners of Texas Distributing Company. Upon the sale of the business, she went to work for the Diocese of Victoria and was Director of Religious Education at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She ended her career at Hanover.
She married Lawrence Yanta and they spent their time traveling and working with KJT. Barbara loved music and loved the Victoria Symphony. She enjoyed the Retreat Center and sang during ACTS retreats.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: husband, Walter Gillig Jr .and step-daughter, Gianna Gillig.
She is survived by her husband, daughters: Kristie (Jay) Swoboda of Conroe, Elaine Nangle of Cedar Creek, and Jeanne DeFelice of Round Rock. Her brother Roger (Kathy) Walleck of Victoria and sister Marjorie (Ronald) Wilhelmsen of Rockport. Her grandchildren Brandon Fiew, Sean (Kayla) Swoboda, Darby Swoboda, Katie (Travon) Earl, Shelby Nangle, Josh DeFelice, and Jaydin DeFelice. One great-grandchild and four nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Building Fund or St Vincent DePaul Society. Donations may also be made to the Victoria Fair Association, Inc Scholarship Program.
Grace Memorial Chapel is coordinating a public visitation Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 4:30 p.m. Chapel service with family and close friends will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Monsignor John Peters, officiating. A private entombment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
