BARBARA JEAN KALICH STUBBS
VICTORIA — Barbara Jean Kalich Stubbs, 89, of Victoria, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born July 14, 1933, in Victoria, TX, to the late Joe F. Kalich and Annie Guttermann Kalich. Barbara and her husband Joe, who preceded her in death, were married for over 57 years. Their marriage served as an example of true love and devotion. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and its women’s organization, serving in many capacities including President. Barbara had numerous church leadership roles. She was also involved in leading a walking fitness group at church and organized Plates of Love for several years. Barbara was awarded a lifetime membership of PTA and contributed much of her time at many of the schools her children attended. Barbara and her husband Joe were members of several dance clubs and the Polka Lovers Klub of America. She led a dance group that entertained nursing and retirement homes and taught polka dancing to many school children. She was a 4-H adult volunteer, leading projects such as public speaking, food & nutrition, and sewing. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Tuesday, December 20th, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Funeral Service for Barbara will be held on Wednesday, December 21 at 10:00AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 106 N. DeLeon Street in Victoria. Interment will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Known to many as the “cake lady,” she owned and operated Creative Cakes by Barbara for over 50 years. She was proud that all her cakes, fillings, and icings were baked ‘from scratch.’ Her artistic abilities allowed her to create and design anything a customer requested.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph Stubbs; infant sister Joyce Clara Kalich; and sister and brother-in-law Janell and Emil Kruppa.
Barbara was deeply loved and admired by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. There was no one like Grandma! She is survived and will be missed by her children, Brenda and her husband Marcus Chaloupka of College Station, Michael and his wife Vicki Stubbs of Austin, and Cheri and her husband David Green of Del Rio; sister, Patricia “Pat” and her husband Jerry Mitchell of Waxahachie; seven grandchildren, Michele Chaloupka (Blake Dorsett), Lanicia (John) Swetlick, Megan (Peter) Armenti, Sara (Caleb) Allen, Blair (Kendra) Green, Jake (Crystal) Green, Jessi (Gracie) Green, great grandchildren; Aynsley, Parker, Emma, Joslyn, Anthony, Luke, Cole, Harrison, Alexis, Connor, Clara, Jace, and Harper; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Did you visit the Texas Zoo this year?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.