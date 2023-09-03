Barbara Jean Leschber
ROUND ROCK — Barbara Jean Menning Leschber, 78, of Taylor, TX went to her eternal home after a valiant fight against cancer. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday morning, August 27, 2023.
Barbara was born on January 4, 1945 in Yoakum, TX to Lee Roy and Christina Menning.
She grew up with her older brother, Lee Roy-or “Ewe” as she called him, in Yoakum where their home was the “gathering” place for many cousins, friends and extended family members. Barbara was an incredible student and would “practice teaching” class at a very young age to her friends. She was crowned Rodeo Queen, was the Drum Major for the Yoakum High School Bulldogs, graduated from Yoakum High School and then attended Victoria College earning Whos’ Who Honors and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor and earned her Masters of Education Degree from Prairie View A & M University of Texas.
Barbara moved to San Antonio, TX and while working as a secretary at Randolph Air Force Base, she would meet the love of her life, Ivan Leschber ... a tall, dark and handsome basketball coach/educator who she would marry and begin on a beautiful life journey together which brought them to Taylor, TX for a life in Public Education together. Ivan was a beloved Principal at 12th Street Elementary and TH Johnson for many years in Taylor.
She was a brilliant teacher for 46 years of Loyal and Dedicated Service to Public Education. 43 years of service at Taylor High School as the CTE Teacher, Career Prep/Coop. Her students would consistently win and or place in state and national competitions. Barbara was a Taylor Duck through and through. Upon her retirement from teaching, she couldn’t sit still- so she got her Tx Real Estate License to work with her son and daughter.
Her professional awards and community service to her students, fellow teachers and the community were exceptional, however what meant the very most to Barbara was her family and many, many friends. For her children, she was the shining light and glue of the family with the most beautiful, caring, giving spirit and a contagious big smile. Anytime she would greet someone she would say “You know we are huggers!”
Anyone who knew Barbara knows she would be elegantly dressed with vivid colors and everything would match! She would choose bright, sparkles and bling everyday if she had her way. Even in the hospital, her fingernails were done in silver glitter. Barbara was simply a beautiful soul, the most loving wife, mom and a person with a strong desire to make a difference in the world and make people feel special.
Making memories together, having gatherings for every birthday and all special occasions. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. You could always count on Barbara and take her at her word. She was ALWAYS early and always where she needed to be to support her family and gave us unconditional love.
Barbara and Ivan just celebrated 56 years of marriage on July 15, 2023. The family was together for a fun-filled anniversary weekend.
Additional accomplishments:
In 1997 Barbara served as President of the Taylor Chamber of Commerce; Taylor Chamber of Commerce Director 1997-1999; 2010 was named Teacher of the Year -State Secondary Business (TBTEA); 2013 she was inducted into the Hall of Honor by Texas Business and Technology Educator Association; she was currently serving as Co-Secretary for the Taylor Educational Enrichment Foundation (TEE), Barbara was one of the most outgoing members, who worked hard with other volunteers that share a common belief that strong public education is essential to the quality and well-being of our community.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Lee Roy Menning and Agnes “Christina” Schaefer Menning; a number of very loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Barbara is survived by a HUGE and ADORING family beginning with her best friend in life and loving husband of 56 years, Ivan R. Leschber; her brother Lee Roy C. Menning and wife Mary Ann; her 3 loving children: Matthew Leschber and wife Alicia; Christi Davidson-Magee and husband Bob; Sharon Naegeli Marallo and husband Carmine. 5 grandchildren who were so precious to her: Aaron Davidson and wife Ashley; Brooks Naegeli and wife Bri; Preston Naegeli and wife Bre; Rachel Johnson and husband Ryan; Madison Brooks and husband Blaine. 8 great-grandchildren - who were her angels: Sawyer and Stella Naegeli, Mila, Liam and Maddox Naegeli, Arya and Axton Davidson and “Baby Brooks” who is on his way and niece; Christina Menning Utkov and husband Clayton. There are also countless numbers of cousins and special friends that she considered “family”.
Barbara’s request for the services was that this be a “Celebration of her life” and request that you wear colorful attire and lots of bling.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Providence Funeral Home, 807 Carlos G Parker Blvd. NW, Taylor, TX.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 401 W. 7th St., Taylor, TX. Attendees are invited to dinner following the service in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Parish.
Our family would like to extend our sincerest love and deepest appreciation to: Dr. Demetrius Loukas, Dr. Helen Eshed and to all the nurses at Texas Oncology who were so kind and loving and for the past 8 months were by Mom’s side in her valiant and courageous fight to beat ovarian cancer. Susan with hospice was a gift and our hearts are forever and eternally grateful.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to “Leschber Memorial Scholarship Fund”; 5114 Balcones Woods Dr.; Ste. 307-#372; Austin, TX 78759. The family will continue her legacy of helping graduating seniors annually by awarding scholarships in her name. There was nothing she would have wanted more.
