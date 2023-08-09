Barbara Jean Luhn
VICTORIA — Barbara Jean Luhn, 81, passed away August 5, 2023. She was born March 11, 1942 in Harrisburg, AR to the late Grady Newberry and Mabel Jones Newberry.
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, TX. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Grace Funeral Home with burial to follow at Shillerville Cemetery.
Barbara is survived by Husband, Leslie Luhn; daughter, Regan Cutler; son, Greg Tyger; son, Larry Luhn; Grandchildren, Kent Patterson, Sarah Patterson (James), Kevin Patterson (Jordan), Keith Patterson (Heather), Brooke Garza, Colton Luhn, Cassie Luhn, Donnie Tyger, Abby Tyger; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Newberry (Jean), Ralph Newberry (Kathy); and her beloved dog, Pretty Boy.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by Sister, Juanita Newberry; brother, Gary Newberry; Sons, John Luhn and Delton Luhn.
Barbara was an avid outdoors person. She loved the beach, had an unbelievable green thumb which reflected in her garden. She enjoyed going dancing with her husband, crocheting, shoes and her jewelry; She was always matching. She was an animal activist and loved caring for her cats.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

