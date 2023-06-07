Barbara Jean
Matthews
VICTORIA — Barbara Jean Loyd Matthews, 76, of Victoria Texas went to walk in heaven on Monday, May 29th, 2023. She was born and raised in Victoria, Texas to Robert Earl and Sarabeth Loyd. Barbara shared her life with her husband, William “Bill” Matthews and her 3 children, Tammy, Michelle and Patrick, along with family and numerous friends she held dear to her heart.
Barbara was a strong, vibrant woman, always joyful and full of laughter. She loved spending time with family, showing and raising Schipperkes, riding horses, bowling, traveling and contributing to her community. She will always be remembered as fun loving with a smile on her face for everyone she encountered and a contagious laugh. Anyone that knows her always says “I know Barbara is here, I’d know that laugh anywhere.”
Barbara was a 1965 graduate of Victoria High School and attended Victoria College. She contributed to her marriage and the raising of her children by working as an Executive Secretary for various companies, retiring from Cintas Corporation. She was actively involved with the Victoria Kennel Club and American Kennel Club (AKC) since 1988 and won a National title with AKC in 2010.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, William Wayne Matthews; daughters, Tammy S. Barnett (Richard) and Michelle M. Burk (Jerry); son, Patrick W. Matthews (Janet); mother, Sarabeth Newsome Loyd; brother, Robert Earl Loyd Jr. (Deb); grandchildren, Mandy Hendrick Stuart (Chris), Ashley Hendrick Mathis (Ryan), Kolton S. Matthews, Hudson W. Matthews, Amanda Burk Daub (Sergio), Teralee Barnett Wagner (Josh) and Caleb Barnett; and great-grandchildren, Makynlee Wagner and Ronin Daub.
Barbara is walking in heaven with her dad, Robert Earl Loyd “Shorty”.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 6pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Honorary pallbearers are Kolton Matthews, Hudson Matthews, Caleb Barnett, Chris Stewart, Ryan Mathis, Richard Barnet and Jerry Burk.
“And ye now therefore have sorrow, but I will see you again and your heart shall rejoice and your joy no man taketh from you.” John 16:22

