Barbara Jean Vega
VICTORIA — Barbara Jean Vega passed on October 26, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1967 to Samuel and Rose Flores. She is survived by her mother; her husband Stephen Vega; daughters Briana, Samantha, Chianna Vega and Melissa Cavazos; sisters Becky Guzman, Emma Tijerina and Connie Cavazos; brothers, Samuel and Bobby Flores; Pups, Hachi and Princess. She is preceded in death by her father Samuel Banda. Memorial will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 11am-3pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.
