Barbara Josephine Haun

MEYERSVILLE — Barbara Josephine (Rohan) Haun went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2021. Bette Jo, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Davy, Texas on May 3, 1941 to Luscious and Agnes (Sedlacek) Rohan. She was the 8th of 11 children. Bette Jo married Clifford Haun on June 21, 1959 at St. John Lutheran Church in Meyersville. Bette Jo and Clifford made their home in Meyersville and proudly raised four children. Bette Jo was a homemaker, a member of St. John Lutheran Church, and thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Meyersville community. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, babysitting her grandchildren, and a good game of dominoes or bridge. She also enjoyed sports and was proud to have played on the local women’s softball team until the age of 40. She was honored to serve her church by teaching Sunday School, quilting banners that have hung in St. John Lutheran Church for many years, and being part of the Church Quilters Club that made quilts to send all over the world. Nothing made her more happy than being surrounded by her family while enjoying a good bite to eat. Bette Jo was a loving, kind, and giving wife, Momma, Granny, and sister. She is survived by daughter, Lesley (David) Bruns of Goliad; son, Clay Haun (Michele) of Meyersville; nine granddaughters, Molly (Lucas) Turner, Sarah (Wade) Cooper, Carly (Christopher) Waters, Channing Bruns, Christine Haun, Mallory Bruns, Emily Haun (Ty Iselt), Lauren Haun (Travis Broll), and Alexis Haun; great-grandchildren, Camille Turner, Casen Waters, Lydia Cooper, and baby boy Broll expected in November; sisters, Beatrice Fagg and Clydelle Tam; cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bette Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford Haun; daughter, Julie Arndt; son, Brad Haun; grandson, Quinton Haun; sisters, Margaret Rohan, Helen Krause, and Virginia Preiss; brothers, Pat Rohan, Edward Rohan, Arwood Rohan, and two infant brothers. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 5 - 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 10 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Meyersville with Rev. John Boor officiating. Pallbearers include Kenneth Ray Tam, Jr., Kevin Fagg, Lee Preiss, Duane Preiss, Mike Buckley, and Tom Lodeweges. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters. Memorials in Bette Jo’s honor may be made to St. John Lutheran Church (1764 Meyersville Rd., Meyersville, TX 77974) or Harbor Hospice (5606 North Navarro St., Suite 306, Victoria, TX 77904). The family extends our loving thanks to Dr. Sheryl Mills-Harvey, the kind and compassionate staff at Sodalis Victoria, and all those who cared for our beloved Bette Jo throughout her battle with Parkinson’s. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

