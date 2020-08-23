Barbara Joy Morris
VICTORIA — Barbara Joy Stevens Morris entered into rest on August 19, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1934 to the late Charles Curtis and Jewel Lucille Cope Stevens, in Beeville TX. Barbara resided in Victoria for 56 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church. She met the love of her life, Odie Morris and they were married 55 years before his passing on August 25, 2013. Barbara worked for South Texas Electric Coop; and she enjoyed being a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother.
Barbara leaves to mourn her sons Gary Keith (Ursula) Morris, Derrell Allen Morris (Rhonda) Pollard, and daughter Terry Morris (Robert) Hinesley. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dell (Lisa) Pollard, Drue Pollard, Katie Morris, Elizabeth Clare (Douglas) Trachsel, Kenneth Frost II, Chandler Frost, Brandi Podrazi, and Joey Hinesley; and her great grandchildren Dean Pollard, Landon Shipley and Jadon Shipley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Odie Morris.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Kim Simmons, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (15)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- It's senator Kamala Harris (6)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- A Culture of Deceit (2)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
- VISD board to vote on tax rate (1)
- Political cartoon for Aug. 17 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.