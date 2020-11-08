Barbara Joyce
Thormahlen
VICTORIA — Barbara Joyce Thormahlen, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020. Joyce was born July 19, 1935 in Austin to the late Winnie Bell and Carl A. Kuykendall. Joyce was a long-standing, avid member of First English Lutheran Church.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 67 years, John William Thormahlen; children, Karen Mozisek (Robert) of Inez, Jo Ann Greer (Gary) of Deer Park, John W. Thormahlen Jr. (Melanie) of Pt. O’Connor; sisters, Betty Jean Rhoads of Temple, Diana Kennedy of Rosenberg; brother, Carl E. Kuykendall of Houston; grandchildren, Andrea Stehle (Chris), Dru Greer (Jessica), Leslie Mozisek, Derek Greer (Ashley), Melissa Martignoni (Clayton), Madison Brazzeal (Brandon), John “Trey” Thormahlen III; great-grandchildren, Brandon Stehle (Kristin), Kristen Boyle (Brandon), Hayden Greer, Reagan Greer, Madalyn Greer, Cora Martignoni, Cooper Martignoni and her great-great grandchildren, Preslei Stehle and Christopher Stehle.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Graveside service is Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2 PM at Memory Garden Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Dru Greer, Derek Greer, Brandon Stehle, Trey Thormahlen III, Brandon Brazzeal, Brandon Boyle, Chris Stehle and Clayton Martignoni.
Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to First English Lutheran Church Building Fund or any choice of charity in Joyce’s name.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.