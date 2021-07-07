Barbara Kay Page
Barbara Kay Page
VICTORIA — Barbara Kay Page, 68, passed away July 2, 2021. Barbara was born August 30, 1952 in New Madrid, Missouri to the late Nettie Stover Dikerts and Elzy Street. Barbara loved tending to her flowerbeds and garden and enjoyed painting and puzzles.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Scott Jameson Page; daughters, Victoria Fuller of Victoria, Margie Hayden (Richard) of Montgomery, Barbara Fuller of Victoria; Anessa Clemons (Roddy) of Victoria; daughter-in-law, Michelle Fuller of Copperas Cove; sisters, Sherry Travis, Janice Oleson (Betty) and her loving 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Oscar Dikerts; son, John Fuller and brother, Tom Street.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

