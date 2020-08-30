James Nolan Vickers. Jr.
Barbara L. Basinger
VICTORIA — Barbara L. Basinger, 78 of Victoria passed away on August 19, 2020. Barbara was born October 30, 1941 in San Antonio, TX to the late Edward and Alice Lorenzen Hall. She was a dedicated housewife who loved and adored her family. She was a member of the Episcopal faith and a Daughter of the King. She served countless hours to the parish of St. Philips in Beeville, Texas. She had a giving heart and could always be found helping family, friends, and neighbors.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Jerry L. Basinger II (Jaimee) of Goliad, Travis Basinger (Renee) of Victoria; daughter Theresa L. Basinger of Victoria; brother, James R. Hall (Mary) of Humble; grandchildren, Julee Basinger; Catherine Miller-Newell, Alicia Miller, Daniel Miller; great-grandchildren, Madeleine Newell, Noah Alvarado, Isaiah Alvarado, Joshua Logan and brother-in-law, Ronald Basinger (Bobbie Jo).
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Lee Basinger (12-7-2018) and her brothers Edward Hall (Sally) and John Hall (Debbie).
The family is honoring Barbara’s wishes and will be having a private family graveside service in the Hill Country. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

