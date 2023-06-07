Barbara Lee Bailey
Barbara Lee Bailey
WAUKEE — Barbara Lee Bailey of Waukee Iowa, formerly of Victoria Texas, died peacefully at her home on June 2, 2023. Barbara is survived by her sons, Cam Pepper (Donna), Justin Bailey (Corrie Richards); grandchildren Taybor (Haley) & Sloane Pepper, Wrenna & Isla Bailey, Violet & Ophelia Richards; great-granddaughter Rue Pepper; sister Diana Lynn Chamrad (Larry Shorey). She is also survived by niece and nephews Laurel, Andrew and McKay Johnson and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins in Australia. A service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at White Funeral Home in Lakeville. Internment will be held immediately after at Lakeville Grove Cemetery, where she will rest in peace with her late husband David Bailey, mother Dianne Chamrad and father Jimmy Chamrad.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.