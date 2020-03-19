,

BARBARA LEE DAVENPORT SEGUIN - Barbara Lee Davenport, 79, of Seguin, Texas, formerly of Pt. Lavaca and Victoria, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She is survived by her children Leigh (Jerry) Rogers, Robert Davenport, Rhonda Davenport, Renee Davenport (Tracy Metting), Ren Davenport, Rae Ann (Mike) Johnson, sisters Darlene (Bill) Speyer, Suzanne (Charley) Gregg, and brothers Buddy (Darla) Cabeldue and Michael Cabeldue. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Guadalupe Valley Nursing Center for their outstanding care of our Mother, Mother-in-Law, Sister, Granny, Great Granny, and Aunt. A memorial is pending. Condolences may be shared online at www.treshewell.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association and the Parkinson's Foundation. Memorial Pending.

