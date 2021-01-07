Barbara Lee Hanselman
PIEDMONT — Barbara Lee Hanselman, beloved wife, mother, MawMaw, and friend, age 79, of Piedmont Oklahoma, went to be with our Lord on December 30, 2020. Barbara, born in Yorktown, Texas on December 29, 1941 and a proud graduate of Goliad High School in Goliad, Texas. Barbara lived a full life of love and adventure. She had many roles throughout her life, and she put her whole heart into each and every one of them. A wife of 61 beautiful years to Leo Otto Hanselman. Together they built a life and love worthy of any story book tale. They traveled the world together, whether it was going to an oil well location to check on his work or to photograph her favorite animals, hand in hand, you found them together. As a mother to 3; Cynthia, Tina, and Susan, and a MawMaw to 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, she gave her all to us. She was there to support, encourage, and love and we are all better, stronger people because of it. As a family member and friend, she was devoted and loyal. Barbara took many wonderful trips and made so many wonderful memories. The way she lived and loved sets a beautiful example of how we should take on life; capture it’s beauty, face the tough head on, and make as many memories as possible along the way. We are so blessed and thankful that God picked her to be our MawMaw, and we will continue to honor her memory by living life the way she did. There will be a Visitation for family and friends at Groves McNeil Funeral Home in Piedmont, Ok. On Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 3pm-8pm. A private family service on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Piedmont United Methodist Church in Piedmont, Ok. at 10am. With a graveside service for family and friends to follow at Frisco Cemetery in Yukon, Ok.
