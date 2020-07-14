BARBARA RUTH LITTLES VICTORIA - Barbara Ruth Littles, 66 of Victoria passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born April 19, 1954 in Victoria to Ruth Williams Ross and Leslie Ross Sr. Barbara was the Health Unit Coordinator for Citizens Hospital, retired after 38 years. She is survived by her son, Malcom (Cherie) Littles of Austin; mother, Ruth Williams Ross; sister, Birdie Ross of Victoria; brothers, Bobby Ross, Sr., Alfred Ross and Leo Ross Sr. all of Victoria, Preston Ross Sr. of Marion, Iowa and two grandchildren, Lailah and Lauren. In addition to her father, Barbara is preceded in death by her sister, Debra K. Ross Torry and a brother, Dr. Leslie Ross, Jr. A graveside service will be held 9 AM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery with Rev. Fred Hobbs officiating. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www. rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

