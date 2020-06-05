BARBARA ELAINE MUELLER MEYERSVILLE - Barbara Elaine Mueller, 82, of Meyersville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born September 19, 1937 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Walter Oscar and Elvie Ottilie Schrade Egg. Barbara was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Meyersville having been baptized on October 24, 1937 and confirmed there on March 29, 1953. Barbara married Arlen Mueller in Meyersville on June 9, 1956, and was a dedicated wife and mother. Together, they raised registered and commercial Hereford cattle, and she loved going to the places to see the cattle. She also served as Postmaster of the Meyersville post office from 1995 to 2007. She attended Cuero High School where she excelled in her studies and was named Valedictorian of the class of 1955. She was also a Sunday school teacher, and actively supported 4-H activities by the children. She enjoyed traveling with many trips related to Hereford field days, and she also enjoyed playing bridge. She is survived by her children Fred (Sally) Mueller, M'Liss (Robert) Moore, John (Kate) Mueller, Dionis (Glenn) Winsauer and Kurt (Janelle) Mueller; grandchildren Aaron (Marisol) Mueller, Lacey (Cory) Rains, Melanie (Holden) Light, Sydney (Aaron) Schaefer, Julia (Will) Shelburne, Drew Winsauer, Calista Mueller, Camille Mueller, Miranda Mueller and Seth Mueller. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Madison and Mackenzie Mueller; Crayton, Cole and Crosson Rains; Harper and Cade Light; and Grayson and Ashtyn Schaefer. She is also survived by her brother Charles (Susan) Egg. She is preceded in death by her husband Arlen, her parents, her sister Jeanette Pardue and her brother Rubert Egg. Visitation will be 9-10 am Saturday June 6, 2020 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church with funeral service following at 10 am at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron Mueller, Cory Rains, Holden Light, Aaron Schaefer, Drew Winsauer and Will Shelburne. Honorary pallbearer is Seth Mueller. Memorials can be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Renovation or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
