Barbara N. Schneider
PORT LAVACA — Barbara Novak Schneider was born to Fred and Virginia Hofauer Novak on February 23, 1933 in San Antonio, TX and passed away July 15, 2022. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1949, Texas A&I Kingsville in 1953, and earned a Masters of Education from Prairie View A&M in 1975. Barbara taught school in Calhoun County for 30 years at Jackson and Roosevelt Elementary. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, active in the community garden, and loved caring for her yard and flowers. She married Edward Charles Schneider in 1955 and they traveled across the country following the Jack Morgan Orchestra and ballroom dancing.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Edward “Charles” Schneider Jr.
She is survived by daughters, Sherry King (David) and Peggy “Cissy” Sullivan (Dennis); daughter-in-law, Evelyn Schneider; grandsons, John Schneider (Desiree), Bryan Schneider, Dallas Franklin (Brooke); great-grandchildren, Andrew Schneider, Everly Schneider, and Luke Franklin; along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens followed by a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca beginning at 11:30 a.m.
A special thank you goes to Trinity Shores, Alma Granados, Becky Briseno, and Hospice of South Texas / Lynn Schneider-Rhodes.
Pallbearers are Michael Novak, Andrew Schneider, Gary Shortridge, Billy Billings, Dallas Franklin, and Jerry Schneider.
Honorary Pallbearers are Luke Franklin, Bryan Schneider, and John Schneider.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, 902 Calhoun, Port Lavaca, TX 77979 or Education Foundation of Calhoun County, 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
