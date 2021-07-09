BARBARA OTT
BANDERA — On the morning of July 6th, 2021, Barbara Ott, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and follower of Christ passed away peacefully at the age of 79 after a courageous battle with lung disease. Barbara was born on August 12th, 1941 to Ervin and Clyde Toerck in Goliad, Texas. After graduating from Goliad High School, she enjoyed working 40 years for Southwestern Bell. When she retired in 1998, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of traveling the country with her husband in their motorhome. Barbara loved to travel and explore every part of this world, always accompanied by people she adored and making new friends along the way. She enjoyed the outdoors. She loved listening to the birds sing and she was fascinated by the arrangement of every petal on the different flowers. She loved walking the beaches, listening to the waves come in and watching the sun set. She thanked the Lord for every day she was given.
She will join the Lord in Heaven with her parents, her brother, Arliss James Toerck and her sister, Sandra Toerck Hardegree. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Eugene (Gene) Herman Ott; her children, Jeffrey Wayne Ott (Christine), Tammy Sue Morrow (Clay), Keith Allen Ott; her grandchildren, Daniel John, Davis Jon, Donley Joseph, Deja Jabot, and Dunn Jett Morrow, Catherine Elizabeth and Carolyn Virginia Ott, Jade Rene and Tessa Kaye Ott; and her great-grandchildren, Lily Catherine and Grayson Clay Morrow.
Although she is no longer walking with us in her physical form, Barbara will live in all our hearts and cherished memories until one day we too will see her smiling face again.
A memorial Mass will be said for Barbara on July 12th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bandera, Texas with inurnment at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Goliad, Texas at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (8)
- 2 DeWitt deputies crash into each other during pursuit; Victoria deputies respond to 3 separate bailouts (5)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (4)
- There is no equal (3)
- Bauknight elected as Victoria's mayor, unofficial vote totals show (3)
- Supreme Court ruling a 'major victory for all Americans' (2)
- ERCOT shouldn’t be exempt from laws of open government (2)
- Crocker and Hall will race in runoff election for District 3 Council seat (2)
- Jacquelyn Ann Marshall Gladney (2)
- 'It comes down to funding': May's flash floods caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for Victoria County (2)
- Wallace Allen Spencer Truck (1)
- Letter: Urgent warnings and pleas for summer pet safety (1)
- Have you ever worked at a fireworks stand? (1)
- Sunday dances at Sweet Home Hall draw loyal crowd (w/video) (1)
- Bauknight raises most funds in Victoria mayor race (1)
- Crossroads meat markets could see leaner profits ahead of holiday (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Humane society returns seized cattle to Goliad family (1)
- Do you donate to political campaigns? (1)
- 24 new COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries in 9-county area (1)
- Victoria Police Department policies earn gold-standard recognition (1)
- DONALD RAY MCDADE (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: A critical culture war over how to teach history (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.