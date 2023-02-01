Barbara Ruth Sheive
REFUGIO — Barbara Ruth Sheive, born on Oct 1,1955 in Falfurrias, Tx to parents Virgie and David Lauderback, age 67, passed away on January 27, 2023, in San Antonio, Tx. She is survived by her daughter, Aliea Duncan and son in law, Ryan Duncan; stepdaughter, Kerry Cobb, and grandchildren, Nathaniel Sheive, Brittany Olson and Krysten Gonzales. Barbara was a nurse at Refugio County Memorial Hospital for 44 years and was very proud of her career. While working there she made so many friends that became family. Her hospital family will miss her greatly. She was very caring, and she loved with all her heart. She was the type of person that would give you her last dollar and will be missed deeply in the community. Above all else, Barbara loved her family more than anything and fought to the end to spend a little more time with them. Visitation will be at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Tx between 11am and 3pm on Thursday February 2nd. The funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 10am on February 3rd in Refugio, Tx followed by the burial at LA Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, Tx. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 south alamo street Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.