BARBARA SOLLOCK YOAKUM - Barbara Sollock, 83, passed away April 25, 2020. Memorial Service 12 noon, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Warren Hornung officiating. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656

