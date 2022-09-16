Barbara Tippit
Robertson
PORT LAVACA — Barbara Tippit Robertson, 89, of Port Lavaca passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022,
Barbara Nell Robertson was born July 14, 1033 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Bernard and Alzire (Chaisson) Guidry.
Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin in Port Lavaca.
Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in by her husbands, Wayne Tippit, Sr. and Jack L. Robertson; her sister, Ingrid Guidry; and her son-in-law, John Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Tippit; her son, Allen Tippit, and his wife, Susan; her stepdaughter, Debbie Barry, and her husband Howard; her granddaughter, Remi Tippit Keathley; and a special niece, Melissa Brown Mohon, and her husband, James.
Barbara was raised in Port Neches and was a graduate of Port Neches High School. She was as a longtime member of the First Assembly of God in Port Lavaca.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister FWY #100, San Antonio, Texas 78216
