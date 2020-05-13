BARBARA ANN WASHINGTON VICTORIA - Barbara Ann Washington, 78, of Victoria, Texas, passed away Sunday May 10,2020. She was born December 5,1941 to the late Robert H. Lewis and Nellie Wells Lewis. She was a member of Palestine Baptist Church and worked for Victoria Independent School District for many years. Barbara Ann is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Wilford Washington of Victoria, Texas,daughter Cynthia A. Washington of Austin ,Texas, son Marcus B. Washington of San Fransico California, one sister Audrey F. Griffin of Los Vagas Nevada and Two grandchildren. Funeral service 10:00 am. Thursday May 14,2020 at St.Peters Baptist Church. Eulogist Pastor Gregory O. Wyatt of Palestine Baptist Church and officiating minister Pastor Kevin Van Hook of St. Peters Baptist Church. Due to Covid -19 C D C Guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Marcus Washington and deacons of Palestine Baptist Church.
