Barnett Melvin “Mel” Green
VICTORIA — Barnett Melvin “Mel” Green entered the gates of Heaven on November 3, 2022 at the age of 90. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 5-7PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with rosary beginning at 7PM. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10AM at Oak Grove Cemetery, Farm to Market Road 318 E, Yoakum, Texas 77995.
A full obituary may be read at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Did you vote?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.