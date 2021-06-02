Barney Ray Carroll
VICTORIA — Barney Ray Carroll entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the age of 89. He was born on October 21, 1931 in Telferner, Texas, to the late Barney and Iva Carroll.
Barney enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, carpentry, hunting and fishing. Barney served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1953 and retired from Union Carbide after 36 years. Above all he loved singing for Jesus.
Barney is survived by his wife of 50 years Joyce Carroll, son Clinton Roger Carroll (Darlene) and his children Candy, Tahitia, Tren, AnNi and Nathaniel, his daughter Kimberly (Ronny) Mudd and her children Haylea (Bryson) and Garrett, daughter Tammy (Geno) Eschenburg and her children Blake and Allie. He is also survived by his grandchildren from his late son Bill: Lindsey, Melissa, Alicia, Christopher, and Chance; as well as numerous great grandchildren.
Barney is preceded in death by his parents Barney and Iva Carroll, son William Ray Carroll, his brother Jay Carroll, sisters Lucille Tylich and Lois Hansen.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 4205 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria, Tx. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with David Murff, officiating. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message or a fond memory please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
