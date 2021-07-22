Bartolo Hernandez
VICTORIA — Bartolo Garza Hernandez Sr., 90, of Victoria, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 16, 2021 and is reunited with his beloved wife of 52 years, Refugia “Cuca” Hernandez.
He retired after 37 years at CP&L, participated as a 3rd degree Knight at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and served as Lay Director of the Cursillo in the Victoria Diocese.
He is preceded in death by his wife “Cuca”, his parents, Pedro and Gabriela Garza Hernandez, his siblings, Guadalupe “Lupita” Garcia, Lorenzo Hernandez, Pedro Hernandez, Silvestre “Beto” Hernandez, Olivia Juarez, Jose Hernandez, Faustina Hernandez, Herminia “Minnie” Camarillo, his son, Rudy Hernandez and his son-in-law, Joe A Chapa. He is survived by his siblings, Mary Julia Villafranca, Enrique “Henry” Hernandez and Ofelia Hoelter.
He is survived by his five children, Gloria Aguillon (Ceferino Jr.), Bart Hernandez Jr. (Mary Alice), John Peter Hernandez, Rick Hernandez (Kitty), Liz Hernandez Chapa (the late Joe A. Chapa) and daughter in law Betty Hernandez.
His ten grandchildren include: Charles Aguillon (Vanessa), Cynthia Aguillon Bernard (Clay), Rudy J. Hernandez (Rachel), Kimberly Hernandez Zajicek (Robert), Bart Anthony Hernandez, Sean Ryan Chapa, Kelsie Chapa, Jordan Chapa (Anthony), Lauren Hernandez and Joshua Hernandez.
Eleven great-grandchildren include: Noah and Brandon Aguillon, Avery Love Galbiati, Troy McQueen, Kayden Zacijek, Zoe and Nathan Hernandez, Zaelynn Chapa, Ethan and Kyndall Chapa, and Isabella Orozco.
Pallbearers include: John Peter Hernandez, Charles Aguillon, Sean Ryan Chapa, Bart Anthony Hernandez, Joshua Hernandez, R.J. Hernandez, Roland Villafranca and Christopher Hoelter,
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 23rd from 4-7 pm, with a rosary beginning at 7 pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home (706 E. Crestwood Drive). Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 24th at Our Lady of Sorrows Church (208 W. River St.) at 9am.
