BAVY GLYNN SPARKMAN BLOOMINGTON - Bavy Glynn Sparkman passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born July 18, 1935 to the late Homer and Katie Parker Sparkman in Bloomington, TX. He is survived by his sons Dale Sparkman and Dudley Sparkman, daughter Darla Sparkman Reed, brother Bennie Sparkman, sister Wanda Sparkman Williams, 7 grandchildren: Leslie, Jennifer, Julia, Glenn, Kyle, Kevin, and Kristin; and 10 great grandchildren: Raelynn, Beau, Kailyn, Makayla Ann Sparkman, Grayson Lee Sparkman, Jackson David Sparkman, Ryder Lane Sparkman, Zachary Thomas Soefje, Brylee Nichole Soefje, Tayler Marie Soefje, and soon to be another great grandson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Francis Marie Sparkman, his son Davy Sparkman, and his brothers, Bill Sparkman, Barlow Sparkman, and Bee Sparkman. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on December 7, 2019 at Grace Memorial Chapel at 1:30 p.m. with Jeff Williams, officiating. Inurnment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

