Beatrice “Bea” Motal Dieringer
INEZ — Beatrice Motal Dieringer, 80, of Inez passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She was born June 21, 1941 in Victoria, TX to the late Frank Motal, Sr. and Annie Jurena Motal. “Bea” worked as an LVN for 25 years, having spent most of her working years at DeTar Hospital in Victoria. Her early nursing years were spent at Huth Memorial Hospital in Yoakum, TX where she met the love of her life, Shelton. She and Shelton were married for 51 years and together operated Mid-Coast Floral for many years servicing retail florists in and around Victoria. Bea’s Catholic faith was strong and she could be found playing the organ at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez every Saturday evening. Her church family meant the world to her and she looked forward to visiting with so many of them on those Saturday evenings. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters at St. Joseph and was so proud to be part of the music ministry.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Shelton; her sister, Pauline Sturm; brother-in-law, Herman Sturm; and an infant sister, Annie Mary.
She is survived by her children: daughters, Denise (Juan) Guerra of Corpus Christi, Charlotte (Gary) Koehler of Belton; son Mark (Grace)Dieringer of Port Lavaca; sister, Evelyn (Wayne) Dierlam; brothers, Frank (Georgia) Motal, Jr., Stephen (Susie) Motal, all of Victoria; sister-in-law Donna Lynn (Daniel) Appelt of Hallettsville and four grandchildren Courtney, Chelsea and Christopher Guerra and Dorean Dieringer, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a “Come & Go” viewing will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Also because of COVID-19, a private rosary for family members will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez followed by a funeral mass at 2:00 pm. Social distancing and face masks are required. Private burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Chris Guerra and Dorean Dieringer; nephews Buck Motal, Kyle Motal and Byron Sturm; and beloved friend Cheque Salazar. Honorary pallbearers include all other nieces and nephews, all of whom held a special place in “Aunt Bea’s” heart.
For those wishing to be virtually present for the rosary and Mass, both will be streamed via ZOOM and can be accessed by going to the following link:https://tamu.zoom.us/j/95675588337
The family would like to thank Terry, nurse to Dr. Arun Jain, and Pharmacist Natalie for all your friendship and support. Additionally, words cannot express our gratitude for the kindness and care shown by the staff at Angels Home Health and DeTar ER & ICU.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 337, Inez, TX. 77968.
Words of comfort may be shared with family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: One of the true wonders of our nation and the rule of law is our U.S. Constitution (17)
- Withdrawal Debacle (8)
- Texts cause VISD board to question task force (6)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (5)
- Letter: Let communities take the needed steps to protect themselves (5)
- Latest COVID-19 surge hitting hospitals hard, local ER director says (w/video) (4)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (4)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (3)
- Stroman closure causes community frustration (3)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: What is Critical Race Theory? (2)
- Jim Graff: Where is America headed? (2)
- Cody Lee Pena (2)
- Blotter: Robbery, criminal mischief reported at Victoria home (2)
- Kolkhorst chairs Texas Senate hearing on COVID-19 response (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Air quality report shutters Stroman Middle School indefinitely (10)
- Did you go to the Victoria Faire this weekend? (1)
- 'Two men who care about Victoria': City Council candidates engage with residents (1)
- 135 new COVID-19 cases in Crossroads, 1 free ICU bed reported in hospital region (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Did Biden create COVID super-spreader at border? The truth about McAllen (8)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- Letter: It's up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated (1)
- Charles Edgar Lankford (1)
- Jessie Rivera Moreno (1)
- Kelly Raley Franklin (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Kick your soda habit (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Claudia Vae Eckel "Koach" (1)
- Authorities suspect woman found dead in Refugio County was victim of homicide, human smuggling connection suspected (1)
- Amanda Rivera Baker (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
- Rudy Castilla Ortiz (1)
- James "Jimmy" Stockbauer (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.