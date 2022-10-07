BEATRICE GARCIA
YOAKUM — Beatrice Garcia, age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
She was born October 5, 1938 in Yoakum to Eugene and Maria Sauceda Loya.
She was a homemaker and a Catholic. She dedicated herself to caring for her family.
Survivors: daughter, Gloria Cavazos (Ramiro) of San Antonio; sons, Robert Garcia (Ute) of Austin and Joe Garcia Jr of Phoenix, Arizona; 7 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband of 60 years, Jose Garcia; daughter, Sylvia Vega; 7 sisters and 5 brothers.
Rosary 9:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial Guadalupe Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Jacob Cavazos, Jeffrey Cavazos, Kristopher Garcia, Robert Garcia, David Charles and Ernest Vera.
Memorial contributions may be given to Guadalupe Cemetery Association.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
