BEATRICE AMARO ORDONEZ VICTORIA - Beatrice Amaro Ordonez, 78, of Victoria, passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1942 to Pablo Amaro Sr. and the late Mary Mendez Amaro. Beatrice was the oldest of 8 children. She loved her younger siblings and enjoyed caring for them. Beatrice was one of the original Raider Belles and was a devout Catholic. Beatrice worked as a housekeeper for Citizens Medical Center and later became an executive housekeeper for the Best Western Inn in Victoria. Beatrice married the love of her life, Albert Ordonez, Sr. on April 13, 1961. Celebrating 59 years of marriage and having 3 sons. After her retirement she devoted her life to caring for her growing family. Whether it was late night DJ gigs, baseball and football games and cheer competitions, she was there showing her support to all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. Beatrice is survived by her father, Pablo Amaro, Sr.; husband Albert Ordonez, Sr.; 3 sons, Robert (Diana) Ordonez, Michael (Cheryl) Ordonez and Albert (Christy) Ordonez, Jr.; sisters, Natalie (Julian) Galindo, Angie (Tony) Vargas and Isabel (Rex Jr.) Easley all of Victoria; brothers, Paul (Linda) Amaro, Richard (Amelia) Amaro, Jessie Amaro, and Juan Amaro all of Victoria. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30am at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marc Ordonez, Eric Ordonez, Jacob Ordonez, Robert Ordonez, Jr., Nathan Amaro and Joe David Cervantes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Anthony Hamilton, Albert "Jax" Ordonez III and Luke Cain. Donations can be made in Beatrice's Name to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas. Flowers can be sent to Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. A very special Thank You to her wonderful doctor, Dr. Rasendu Vasavada, who took great care and loved her for many years. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (13)
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (13)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- What should the city do with the Confederate soldier statue? (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- Facebook memories to now (7)
- Letter: Taking down DeLeon Plaza statue is not a good thing to do (3)
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading (3)
- Two people dead from COVID-19 in Victoria County (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever ridden a horse?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.