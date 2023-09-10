Beatriz M. Sepulveda
VICTORIA — Beatriz M. Sepulveda went to be with the Lord September 4, 2023 at the age of 76. She was born November 27, 1946 in Marked Tree, Arkansas to the late Juan and Paula Rodriguez Martinez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 am on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., Victoria. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery with the reception to follow at the Rustic Ranch, 1301 Tristan St., Victoria, TX 77901.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jose Sepulveda.
She is survived by her daughter Erica Sepulveda and her wife Rachel; daughter Maricell Rios and her husband Ruben; brother Modesto Martinez and his wife Anselma; grandchildren James Zarbock and his wife Makenzie, Haley Newport and her husband Jeffery and Destiny Rios; great grandchildren Ellie Newport, Jason James Newport, and Everlee Zarbock.
Beatriz was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing the slot machines. She had a resale shop, which she enjoyed for many years. She loved being around her family most of all.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.