Beatriz Martinez Flores
VICTORIA — Beatriz Martinez Flores passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born in Victoria Texas to the late Atanacio and Clodilta Gurrero Martinez on June 16, 1930. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Mario Flores and brother Gus Martinez. She is survived by her sons; Rick (Fran) Flores of Victoria, Texas, Carlos Flores of Hayward California, Daughter in law Lesa Flores of Hutto, Texas, Sisters Angie Saenz of Houston, Texas, and Elisa Garza of Victoria Texas, grandchildren Natalie (James) Walters, Derrick (Mia) Flores, Carly (Daniel) Sertuche, Chlore Flores, and Jenna Flores. Great-grandchildren Trinady, Presley, Rowen, James, Connor, Kieran, Michelle, Brishen, and Serenity (due to arrive in November 2020). Bea was a member of the CWV St. Johns Post 129 auxiliary. She also worked for the Victoria County District Clerks Office and was an Avon representative winning numerous sales awards. She retired from Dillards. She loved dancing and socializing with her many friends, she never met a stranger. She loved and adored spending her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will forever miss hearing her sing her special mimi song to them and the smell of her tamales cooking and the taste of her Thanksgiving dressing and gravy. Pallbearers will be James Walters, Derrick Flores, Daniel Sertuche, Carlos Flores and Rowen Sertuche. Visitation will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3-7pm with a rosary to be recited at 6pm. Services will be held at Holy Trinity in Victoria on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with mass to begin at 9am and burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
